80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Deputies swarm gated community in Osceola County

Large law enforcement presence comes after house fire reported on Strathmore Circle

Tags: Osceola County, Fire
A fire is reported on Strathmore Circle in Osceola County.
A fire is reported on Strathmore Circle in Osceola County.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A reported house fire has prompted a large law enforcement presence in a gated community in Osceola County, but details about the incident have not been released by authorities.

The fire was reported Monday morning on Strathmore Circle near the Remington Golf Club, east of Kissimmee.

Photos from the scene show a fire truck and at least a half dozen Osceola County sheriff’s cruisers, along with armored vehicles and deputies wearing tactical gear.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.