Coronavirus testing site coming to Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island water park

TAMPA, Fla. – A new coronavirus drive-up testing site is coming to Busch Gardens’ water park, according to AdventHealth officials.

Beginning Wednesday, AdventHealth will offer free testing at Adventure Island, across the street from Busch Gardens at 10001 McKinley Drive in Tampa.

According to a news release, AdventHealth has 2,000 tests available per day to administer during the designated times to anyone who meets the criteria for testing as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order is not required for testing, officials said.

Officials said pre-registration for testing is preferred to help alleviate long wait times. Anyone who want to be tested can go to AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com or call 866-694-5503 during the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for screening and registration.

During the registration process, people will be asked to enter their contact information, insurance information and will be assigned a time to show up for testing. Testing will take place between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday after that for a period of 30 days.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status, and AdventHealth will cover the cost for those who are uninsured, according to a news release.

Officials said anyone who receives an appointment time will drive up to the test site and remain in their vehicle for the test, which requires that they cough and spit into a cup.

“We know testing is a critical part of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mike Schultz, President and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. “We have an opportunity to make a greater impact on this pandemic, help flatten the curve, and keep our communities safe by expanding the capacity for testing and ensuring everyone has access to testing that is convenient and affordable.”

First responders and health care workers who show proper workplace identification will have a designated lane at the test site to shorten wait times for those groups, according to a news release.

Test results are available in approximately two to three days and will be delivered through the AdventHealth app, AdventHealth website and additionally, anyone who is tested will receive a call from an AdventHealth physician or nurse practitioner with their results and any next steps in care, if necessary, officials said.

Below is an interactive map showing COVID-19 testing locations throughout the state of Florida:

