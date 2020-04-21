Drive-up COVID-19 testing site to open at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A new drive-up coronavirus testing site will open Thursday at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, offering free tests to anyone who meets the criteria.

The location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to be tested, a person will either need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have had recent contact with a confirmed patient. No doctor’s note is needed and there will be no out-of-pocket costs, even for the uninsured, according to AdventHealth, which is operating the site.

Those who meet the requirements to be tested should register online first before showing up at the site. Each patient will need to cough or spit in a cup and the results should be delivered in two to three days.

Anyone who is tested at the site will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve their results. Additionally, those who are found to be positive for the respiratory illness will receive a call from a nurse to provide care instructions.

“As we work together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, testing continues to be one of the best tools we can use to let people know if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate. This is just one of the investments we’re making to help keep our community safe and we are pleased to bring this service to Osceola County,” said Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration.

Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer said more testing is what the region needs to move toward resuming pre-pandemic normalcy.

“Ensuring our residents have more access to testing has been a goal for us in Osceola County,” Janer said. “Additional testing also means more accurate information for us to effectively plan when businesses are allowed to reopen and get Osceola back to work. We are grateful to AdventHealth for stepping forward and taking up this critical task in our community.”

The new site in Kissimmee marks the fourth in the area for AdventHealth. The others are located at Mall at Millennia, Daytona International Speedway and the Seminole Towne Center mall.

