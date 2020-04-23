Beep beep: Driverless shuttles to deliver food to Lake Nona medical staff fighting coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Medical staff on the front lines battling coronavirus will be receiving food deliveries from driverless shuttles, according to a news release.

Beep, an Orlando-based autonomous shuttle service provider, announced Thursday it will use its autonomous shuttles to deliver pizzas to the Orlando VA Medical Center located in Lake Nona, an innovation hub where the company is headquartered, according to the company.

Beep partnered with Park Pizza & Brewing Co. to donate and deliver the lunches.

“It’s an honor to provide for those who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. “Mobilizing our team and partnerships in any way we can to support our communities is necessary in this time of need.”

To limit contact with the delivery, each pizza box was sealed, put onto a cart, loaded into the shuttle by restaurant employees and secured by the onboard shuttle attendant, according to a news release.

Personnel at the medical center were then able to roll the cart into the hospital once taken off the shuttle upon arrival. Beep officials said that by utilizing autonomous shuttles, they are able to ensure safe food delivery without having to rely on other services and allows workers to remain on campus.