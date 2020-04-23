87ºF

How much is Walt Disney World losing during the coronavirus pandemic?

Furloughing theme park workers might not be enough for Disney

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After recent furloughs at Walt Disney World Co., reports from Financial Times estimated that the entertainment giant is saving $500 million a month across all of its theme parks.

Disney World had been paying its theme park workforce — 77,000 employees — since it closed park doors in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company began furloughs on April 19.

However, the company continues to lose money even with furloughs but just how much?

Some estimate the loss to be between $20 and $30 million a day, however, the extent of the financial loss won’t really be known until Disney releases specific numbers.

Research firm MoffettNathanson released a detailed report that figured the theme parks were going to see a loss of about $3.4 billion if they remained closed through mid-April, which has already passed.

In February, Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders that the company had lost $175 million from Shanghai and Hong Kong Disneylands being closed for eight weeks.

The closure of Walt Disney World marks the seventh and longest time the theme park has been closed during its 48 years of operation.

Once Disney amusement parks re-open after the coronavirus outbreak subsides, new security measures may be put into effect to prevent guests from getting sick or spreading COVID-19.

Disney officials said that upon entering the parks, guests may have their temperature taken at the security checkpoint.

Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks in an interview with Barron’s Magazine.

He said temperature screenings are a possibility to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.

