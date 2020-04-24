Here’s how many Floridians have received their coronavirus stimulus checks so far

ORLANDO, Fla. – Work to deliver $1,200 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans to help with the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is underway, although more payments still need to be issued in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the IRS and the Treasury Department issued a status update on the process that included a state-by-state breakdown showing how much progress has been made.

Thus far, 88.1 million of the 150 million payments have been issued nationwide.

Of those, 6,348,503 payments were in Florida totaling in at $11,067,476,416. California and Texas are the only ones to receive more money than the Sunshine State at this point.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

The checks come as part of the CARES Act, which was recently signed into law to offer relief to millions of people across the state who are facing unemployment as businesses close to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone earning $75,000 or less will receive $1,200 as a direct deposit into their bank account, distributed by the IRS. Married couples who make less than $150,000 a year will receive $2,400 plus $500 for every child under 17.

Those who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS will be among the last to see the payment as it will need to be issued in the form of a paper check.

The IRS has created an online tool to allow anyone interested to check the status of their stimulus payment, but multiple News 6 viewers have reported difficulty getting their money. There have also been stories of dead people receiving the payments.

More information about the payments can be found at IRS.gov/coronavirus.

