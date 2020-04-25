75ºF

Task Force to Re-open Florida launches public comment portal

The portal is open to all Floridians wishing to submit public feedback

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Public Comment Submission Portal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Task Force to Re-open Florida announced Saturday that they have launched a public comment submission portal.

According to a news release, public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis.

“All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy,” officials said.

Anyone wishing to submit a comment may enter feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Some topics include the impacts on small businesses, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation/sports and construction.

