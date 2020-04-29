2 charged with shooting BB gun into cars on I-4, I-95 in January, detectives say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are charging two people after a total of 19 vehicles were damaged by gunfire on I-4 and I-95 in January.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Deon Anthony Jones is charged with 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony criminal mischief.

“He [Jones] was already in custody on other charges in the Duval County Jail when detectives arrested him Tuesday on his Volusia warrants,” officials said.

Authorities said the driver, 22-year-old Tiyana Anderson, is wanted on principal charges in connection to each of Jones’ charges.

All of these vehicles were hit by what the Sherriff’s Office thinks was a pellet gun. Sheriff’s investigating 10 vehicles shot, FHP is investing three, bring the total to 13 vehicles shot at along I-4 and I-95 this evening. No injuries. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/JtRu0GgUiN — Troy Campbell (@TCampbellNews6) January 2, 2020

Initially, deputies said 13 vehicles were damaged but later raised that number to 15 after more victims came forward.

A man who asked not to be identified told News 6 he was driving home from Orlando to Jacksonville when his window was shot out on I-4.

A Florida Highway Patrol public information officer said that 15 vehicles were damaged in Volusia County, one was damaged in Seminole County and three were damaged in the St. Augustine area.

According to deputies, the tag reported in St. Johns was assigned to a vehicle registered to Jones’ grandparents which was found by troopers in Jacksonville.

“There were BBs visible on the floorboard, and the passenger side mirror was broken in a way that appeared consistent with being shot by someone inside the vehicle,” officials said.

Detectives were able to confirm that Jones used a BB gun to shoot randomly at 19 occupied vehicles while Anderson drove.

According to a news release, the total property damage was estimated at about $12,000.

Deputies said Jones has an extensive criminal history including armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and dealing in stolen property.

Jones is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Anderson is still wanted by authorities.