‘A good cop and a great man:’ Clermont officer dies of coronavirus after traveling to Boston

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department shared somber news Wednesday that an officer died as a result of a coronavirus infection.

Officer Conrad Buckley served the City of Clermont for two years as a patrol officer, beginning his service with the department in 2018, after having worked as a law enforcement officer with the Northeastern University Police Department in Boston for several years, according to Chief Charles Broadway.

Buckley traveled to the Boston area to attend to a family emergency in late March, and upon returning to Florida the first week of April, he self-quarantined per CDC guidelines and City of Clermont human resources recommendations.

During his time in self-quarantine, Buckley developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and sought medical attention, and was hospitalized at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Buckley succumbed to this illness in the early morning hours Tuesday, the chief said.

“Officer Buckley will be greatly missed by the Clermont Police Department,” Broadway said. “He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community. He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity. Today, the City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man.”

During this tough time, the department is asking that the privacy of Buckley’s family be respected.