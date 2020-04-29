Woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in Holden Avenue homicide, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman is behind bars after investigators say she killed her boyfriend after an argument over undelivered packages.

Nathalie Ruth Moise was arrested Tuesday after Orange County sheriff deputies were called the Castilian Apartments on the 1600 block of Holden Avenue.

Deputies found the victim, Angelo Dessaint, around 4:20 p.m. According to an arrest report, Dessaint was lying in the hallway of the apartment building with a man trying to treat a chest injury. Dessaint was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died around 5 p.m.

The witness told deputies Dessaint lived in that apartment complex with his girlfriend Moise, their 1-year-old daughter, and Dessaint’s elderly aunt, according to a report.

Investigators say when Dessaint and the witness returned to the apartment, Dessaint and Moise began to argue over undelivered packages. The witness, a friend of Dessaint’s, had stepped out of the apartment as the couple argued, the report states.

When the witness stepped back into the apartment, Dessaint handed him a cell phone asking his friend to take a photo of his chest injury, according to an arrest report. Deputies say the injury was described as a stab-like wound.

Dessaint then ran out of the apartment and eventually fell, according to the report.

Investigators say Dessaint’s friend saw Moise standing near them holding a kitchen-style knife and was wearing short shorts and a black tank top.

Deputies say they conducted a search warrant and found a black-handled kitchen knife and black shorts on the kitchen table.

Moise is now being held in the Orange County Jail and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The victim’s cause of death is pending an autopsy.