Orange County mayor reacts to governor’s plan to reopen Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Though the governor announced Wednesday that many businesses throughout Florida can begin to reopen as early as next week, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it could be a while longer before businesses begin reopening in his county.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that most of Florida -- excluding Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties -- can begin what he called “phase one” of the reopening process amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The three South Florida counties have seen more cases than any other area statewide, which is why the governor is holding off on letting them get back to business.

[RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis says most of Florida can begin first phase of reopening May 4 | What does the governor’s decision to reopen Florida mean where you live?]

“These counties have seen the lion’s share of the state’s epidemic, but they are trending in a positive direction,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday, though, that they may be able to begin phase one “very soon.”

The Governor said Florida would reopen in three phases, in line with the guidelines released by the White House under President Trump’s reopening America plan.

DeSantis said phase one wouldn’t look too different from the way Floridians have been living for the last month under his statewide stay-at-home order, which expires Thursday. The times at which Florida can begin phases two and three will depend on how well the first phase goes, he said.

Despite the governor’s plans to move forward with reopening Monday, some Central Florida leaders, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, are still considering taking a slower approach.

During his own news conference Wednesday afternoon, Demings said it could be a while longer before businesses begin to reopen in Orange County, the Central Florida county that has seen the most cases of COVID-19. At last check, there were more than 1,370 confirmed cases in Orange County.

Demings didn’t give an exact date for when businesses would reopen but said he doesn’t want to rush it and risk seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

“I didn’t say end of May, I didn’t say June,” Demings said. “We don’t want it to open too quickly without a plan in place.”

Demings said the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, the team he’s assembled and tasked with developing a plan to reopen the county’s economy, is working on a set of guidelines members feel are appropriate for the county’s tourist-driven economy.

[RELATED: Business owners on Orange County task force help create plan to get Central Florida back to work]

The group, which was created earlier this month, has been divided into four working subgroups: The Guidelines for Reopening Business, Business Readiness Group, Compliance and Consumer Confidence Group and Bringing Back Tourism Group.

"In order for people to have ample time to prepare to get their workers back to work and get all the equipment they need, it takes some planning," Demings said.

The Guidelines for Reopening Businesses Group is expected to put out a finalized list of guidelines businesses would have to follow, both recommendations and mandates. The group, which included major theme parks and business leaders, met Wednesday morning, turning to health care officials with both Orlando Health and AdventHealth for guidance on what those guidelines could look like.

The group is expected to meet again Thursday morning before Demings announces the county’s reopening plan Friday.

Also on Thursday, Demings is expected to respond to the plan put out by the governor Wednesday evening. When it happens, you can watch Demings’ news conference live at the top of this story.

In the meantime, you can read more about the governor’s plan to reopen Florida here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.