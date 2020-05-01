Orange County Task Force creates reopening guidelines for businesses

Published: May 1, 2020, 10:39 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:17 am

With the Monday soft reopening of Florida fast approaching a task force of business and community members in Orange County has developed a set of guidelines to help local establishments open but continue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A sub-group of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, assembled by Mayor Jerry Demings, released a list of guidelines Friday that they will recommend businesses should follow. The guidelines will be submitted to the full task force prior to final approval.

The recommendations include:

Social distancing

Telling employees to stay home when sick

Face coverings for employees

Conducting health screenings

Sanitizing and washing hands frequently

High risk individuals should work from home whenever possible

Recommended temperature checks for all staff. If their temperature is above 100 degrees they will go home.

The guidelines are for all businesses regardless of industry.

The task force also voted to ask the mayor to consider allowing self-care businesses, including barber shops, hair salons and nail salons, to open, by adding them to the essential business list. Those businesses aren’t part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ part one reopening plan but the mayor has said there is some ambiguity in the new order.

[RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis says most of Florida can begin first phase of reopening May 4 | What does the governor’s decision to reopen Florida mean where you live?]

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said there may be a way to allow those businesses to open.

BREAKING // These are the guidelines the @OrangeCoFL Economic Recovery Task Force will recommend businesses should follow. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ES5RSvPIvQ — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) May 1, 2020

“He gives local authorities to determine what is essential. If you deem it as essential, perhaps that’s a way to go about it. It’s not going against the governor," Beshears said.

Demings said he will work with county attorney to determine if this is possible.

The sub-group’s of the county’s reopening task force will continue to meet throughout the day Friday. The next meeting is at 11:30 a.m. and the full task force will meet at 2 p.m.

The mayor is expected to make an announcement at 4:30 p.m. about the approved guidelines.

Check back for updates as the task force continues to work toward a plan to reopen the county. News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes is sharing live updates on Twitter and ClickOrlando.com.