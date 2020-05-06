Florida Rep. Val Demings says she would be honored to serve as Joe Biden’s vice president

ORLANDO, Fla. – Congresswoman Val Demings, of Orlando, said in an interview Wednesday she would accept the opportunity to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

Rep. Demings (D-FL) was featured on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” where she was asked about the nation’s response to the pandemic and later about the upcoming 2020 elections.

“If asked, I will be honored to serve alongside Joe Biden and do everything within my power to get this country back on track," she said.

The former Orlando police chief alluded to her track record, first as a social worker then her career in law enforcement before becoming a member of Congress.

“I chose tough jobs,” she said. “I have dedicated my life to public service.”

Demings is a member of the House Intel Committee and also served as a House manager in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. In her discussion about the federal response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she criticized the president saying his briefings were misinforming the public and his information did not align with medical professionals.

“As I look at the condition of our country right now and the lack of leadership, you know at the very least we ought to be able to have a leader that we can trust,” she said.

Demings’ name has been circling in the speculation of Biden’s early vice president shortlist. The New York Times reported Demings has been a popular suggestion in the Democratic party when trying to figure out who Biden will choose as a running mate.

Biden has previously said he’d pick a woman but has remained tight-lipped about a vice-presidential candidate.

Demings is married to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.