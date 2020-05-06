Orlando Int’l Airport makes safety changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders at Orlando International Airport are making changes to the flying process as they prepare for air travel to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say they will be adding markers at security checkpoints and ticket counters to visually remind passengers to practice social distancing.

Airport workers will also be installing protective screens at ticket counters and at retail and food shops.

Officials with OIA say an enhanced cleaning schedule, which began earlier this year, will continue as they prepare for an increase in passengers as restrictions are eased across the country.

