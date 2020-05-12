Antibody testing draws long lines to Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On the south side of the Orange County Convention Center, there was a steady stream of vehicles Tuesday waiting for most of the day after the temporary coronavirus testing site expanded its testing to include antibody tests with results while you wait.

“It’s going really well. We have a goal of 80 and time is our limiting factor with those because people wait 15 to 20 minutes for their results on site,” testing site Public Information Officer Lauren Luna said.

The site entrance is now at Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway, according to Luna.

When you enter the parking lot first they check your identification.

Then you’re split into two lines, those getting the antibody test are in one line, and those getting the COVID-19 test are in another.

The antibody test is currently reserved for healthcare workers and first responders only.

“The one that we have on site is a vein puncture, so that looks like a blood draw its quick its pretty easy,” Luna said

The antibody test can tell if patients currently have COVID-19 or they have had it in the past.

They staff on site give as many antibody tests as time allows, because each patient has to wait on site for their results.

The COVID-19 swab test is still limited to 750 per day.

They have not been reaching capacity, and the guidelines to qualify for testing have been relaxed.

“Our requirements have actually opened way up,” Luna said. “You just have to have a valid ID, and its 18 and up.”

The site is open everyday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.