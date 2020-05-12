Driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer on I-75, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after his SUV hit the rear of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 75, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and hit a concrete culvert, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV and a tractor-trailer were both driving southbound in the center lane of I-75 around 9 a.m. Monday near mile marker 331 when the SUV overtook the tractor-trailer and ended up hitting the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer came to a stop as the SUV continued on I-75 with a broken windshield and deployed airbags until the driver lost control near mile marker 328, causing the vehicle to rotate into the center median and hit a concrete culvert, records show.

The 55-year-old Ocala man was seriously injured. The tractor-trailer driver did not suffer any injuries.