New video shows panic as Publix shopper brandishes gun at deli counter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Video released Tuesday evening shows a man wearing a medical mask and gloves pulling out a gun in the deli section of a local Publix and pointing it another shopper.

Orlando Police officials posted the surveillance footage on their Twitter account in hopes that someone would recognize the man, who has not yet been identified or arrested.

The video, embedded below, shows the gunman and victim Jerry Robeletto waiting in line at the deli counter Saturday when the culprit takes a few steps back, pulls the firearm out from his pants and approaches the victim with the weapon drawn.

WHO IS HE: We're hoping new surveillance video will help us identify a man who pulled out a gun in Publix the day before Mother's Day! He appeared to go from shopping for flowers, balloons, & steaks - to scaring a lot of people. Call us or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/gis3oPXB5f — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 12, 2020

He then takes a few steps away from Robeletto, who was backed up against a glass deli display case, all while he continues to point the gun in his direction, according to the footage.

After a few moments, the culprit backs away and leaves the store without firing the weapon.

Although no one was injured, the footage shows employees and shoppers running away in a panic, fleeing the South Kirkman Road store.

Robeletto told News 6 that the gunman was complaining about how long it was taking to get his items.

“He was saying, ‘Why is it taking so long and blah blah blah.’ He just started staring at me," Reboletto said. “I took my glasses off and I said, ‘Do we know each other?’”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.