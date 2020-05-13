UCF to begin phased reopening starting in June

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday, the president of the University of Central Florida provided a coronavirus updating outlining the university’s intention to begin a phased reopening starting June 1.

According to the message from president Alexander N. Cartwright, campus leaders will meet during the next few weeks to iron out the details for the campus’ reopening plan.

Students have been gone from the campus since late March and the current plan is for them to continue distance learning through the summer semesters.

Researchers who require access to their labs will be among the first to return to the school later this month once they receive detailed information on how to do so from the university’s Office of Research.

For everyone else, Cartwright expects employees to slowly begin returning to work starting June 1. Those who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19 can make arrangements to continue working from home.

“More information about safety precautions, including educational trainings, wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, encouraging virtual meetings and increased cleanings of frequently touched surfaces, will be shared soon,” Cartwright wrote.

He added that university leaders are basing their guidelines off information provided by health officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor’s three-phase plan does not specifically outline when schools and universities will be able to resume in-person classes.

“Our teams continue to plan for how and when we will welcome back our students into classrooms, residence halls and campus activities and are working closely with the Florida Board of Governors. We hope to share decisions about the fall semester in June,” Cartwright wrote.

His message also indicated that the university plans to launch a national search for a chief financial officer and chief operations officer.