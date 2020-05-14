Florida unemployment call center workers hit roadblocks trying to help unemployed, lawmaker says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Internal records obtained by a state lawmaker suggest jobless Floridians may not always receive help when they call the Department of Economic Opportunity’s phone lines seeking assistance with their unemployment benefit claims.

“They expressed to me that they felt like they were basically cheating,” said State Sen. Jason Pizzo about his conversations with call center workers contracted by Florida’s DEO. “They knew going into an entire shift of work that not a single (benefit applicant) would be able to be processed all the way through. That was unsettling to them.”

Pizzo posted on Twitter a series of internal electronic messages that reportedly show a call center worker unsuccessfully trying to get assistance from a supervisor on behalf of a claimant.

News 6 could not independently authenticate the messages, which Pizzo said he obtained from a call center worker known to him.

Snapshots of unemployment call center worker's attempts to get assistance from "supervisors"

“I have someone on the line who needs to speak to a supervisor. They are a Disney employee,” the unidentified call center worker wrote in the electronic message.

One minute later a supervisor reportedly responded, "I am new and I do not have access to CONNECT yet," referring to the state's unemployment benefit computer system.

The call center worker was then put in contact with another supervisor.

"I don't have access to (the) DEO portal unfortunately right now. I am waiting on credentials," that supervisor wrote, according to the records provided by Pizzo.

A third supervisor was also not much help, the messages show.

“No, love, I’m sorry. I’m starting today,” the supervisor reportedly responded.

It is unknown whether the Disney employee described in the messages ever received assistance.

Pizzo said he has heard from jobless Floridians who are so frustrated with the unemployment benefit process they have threatened to take their own life.

“Just last night we had somebody who posted on social media that they walked into oncoming traffic (but) all the cars veered away from her,” Pizzo said. “That’s a particular case where I called someone at the governor’s office and said, ‘Call this woman now.’ And they did.”