I-4 travel temporarily reduced to one lane through Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travel has temporarily been reduced to one lane on Interstate 4 in Orlando as construction efforts ramp up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Department of Transportation said westbound I-4 will be reduced from three lanes to one between Princeton and Gore streets from 9 p.m. on Thursday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

[WATCH LIVE: News 6]

FDOT also said the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 entrance and exit ramps will be closed at varying times throughout the week.

During the closures, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or use SunRail as a travel option to avoid delays.

Officials are hoping to make significant progress on I-4 construction while many businesses remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and fewer cars are on the road.

The original start time for the reduced I-4 travel was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed until Thursday due to demolition work getting completed earlier this week, according to FDOT.

FDOT officials are reminding drivers to maintain a safe speed when going through work zones.

Drivers should also allow for extra time if trying to navigate through the downtown Orlando area, according to FDOT.

For a complete list of scheduled closures, detours, and alternate routes, view the attached handouts.

Officials said modifications or extensions to the schedules mentioned above may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.