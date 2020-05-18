Laboratory CEO says coronavirus tests are reliable despite AdventHealth canceling contract

The CEO of MicroGen Diagnostics, a diagnostic lab that processed tens of thousands of coronavirus tests, insists his company’s procedures are reliable despite AdventHealth recently canceling its contract with the company because they say those tests could be unreliable.

Chris Kibodeaux says he was originally tested for Coronavirus in April at AdventHealth’s drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the Mall at Millenia.

That test came back negative, but when his symptoms returned he went to be tested again in early May.

“It feels like someone just tightening a belt around your chest and you just can’t breathe,” Kibodeaux said of the difficulty breathing he is experiencing. “I’m constantly using my inhalers and my nasal solutions that were prescribed and it’s still not helping,” he said.

AdventHealth notified Kibodeaux Monday morning there was an issue with his last test and he would need to be tested yet again, he said.

It comes just after AdventHealth announced this weekend it has terminated its contract with an outside laboratory because it does not have confidence in the reliability of the tests.

The issue impacts more than 25,000 people in Central Florida, according to AdventHealth.

Rick Martin is the CEO of MicroGen Diagnostics.

AdventHealth did not name the lab but Martin confirms the hospital group severed ties with his company last week.

“I knew their frustration was really around our turn-around time,” Martin said. “We were not able to process the amount of samples that they had asked us to process."

News 6 obtained an email that AdventHealth sent to a local physician’s group confirming the lab is MicroGen Diagnostics.

Kibodeaux’s first test was processed by the MicroGen Diagnostics, according to his test results.

Martin apologized to the people who have been waiting for test results, adding he feels “complete empathy" and would “apologize that they have been going through this.”

Martin maintains that the coronavirus tests are reliable. He says anyone who went to an AdventHealth drive-up testing location and has not received their test results can contact his company through their website https://microgendx.com/ and he will send them a test.

