Lake County graduation ceremonies rescheduled for June

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County high school seniors will have their moment to shine but not until this summer after Lake County Schools announced new graduation dates due to the coronavirus.

Florida schools have been conducting virtual learning since spring break and students won’t be able to return to finish their school year in person or walk across the stage at graduation when originally planned.

Central Florida school districts have been announcing new graduation dates to honor the graduating class of 2020. On Monday, Lake County Schools revealed the new June dates for commencements.

Speeches from students and faculty will be pre-recorded and viewed the day of the ceremony to minimize the number of people on stage at one time.

The high school ceremonies will be drive-in theater-style and others will be more like a parade, according to the news release.

Below is a list of schools and their graduation dates, times and locations: