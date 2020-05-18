Lake County graduation ceremonies rescheduled for June
Ceremonies will be parade, drive-in style, school officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County high school seniors will have their moment to shine but not until this summer after Lake County Schools announced new graduation dates due to the coronavirus.
Florida schools have been conducting virtual learning since spring break and students won’t be able to return to finish their school year in person or walk across the stage at graduation when originally planned.
Central Florida school districts have been announcing new graduation dates to honor the graduating class of 2020. On Monday, Lake County Schools revealed the new June dates for commencements.
Speeches from students and faculty will be pre-recorded and viewed the day of the ceremony to minimize the number of people on stage at one time.
The high school ceremonies will be drive-in theater-style and others will be more like a parade, according to the news release.
Below is a list of schools and their graduation dates, times and locations:
|School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|East Ridge
|June 12
|9 a.m.
|ERHS student parking
|Eustis
|June 12
|6 p.m.
|Downtown Eustis, parade
|Lake Minneola
|June 11
|9 a.m.
|LMHS student parking
|Lake Virtual
|June 11
|6 p.m.
|School campus
|Leesburg
|June 13
|9 a.m.
|Downtown Leesburg, parade
|Mount Dora
|June 11
|9 a.m.
|Renninger’s Market
|South Lake
|June 12
|9 a.m.
|SLHS practice field
|Tavares
|June 13
|9 a.m.
|THS practice field
|Umatilla
|June 12
|9 a.m.
|UHS track, parade
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.