Lake County: Here’s what will reopen as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – After a month long stay-at-home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus order Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions beginning May 4. The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Lake County officials have announced the following will reopen or operate under modified standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 4:

Grocery stories, big box stores and hardware stores will operate at a limited occupancy that allows for at least six feet between patrons and employees. Stores are also required to mark six feet around the building and at checkout lines.

Businesses are asked to provide touchless hand sanitizer stations will be provided for patrons and employees at each business location.

Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen operating at a 25% capacity and maintaining six feet between patrons.

Boating: All recreational vessel occupancy is limited to no more than 10 persons per vessel and must maintain a minimum of 50 feet between other boats, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife guidelines.

Libraries begin curbside service

Beginning May 4, some Lake County libraries will offer curbside service. Library card holders can use their Lake County library cards to access the online catalog or call a participating library for curbside service. All library items will be available for pickup, including books, DVDs, videogames, baking pans, puzzles, ukuleles, launch pads (tablets with preloaded children’s games) and more.

As more announcements are made this story will be updated.