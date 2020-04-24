New drive-up coronavirus testing site slated to open at Lake-Sumter State College

LEESBURG, Fla. – A new drive-up coronavirus testing site, operated by AdventHealth, will start accepting patients Saturday at Lake-Sumter State College.

Tests will be provided for free to anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who has had contact with someone who tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness.

The site will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. After that, its normal hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to be seen is highly encouraged to register online in advance by submitted their information here. No doctor’s note is needed.

Tests consist of spitting or coughing into a cup and results are delivered within two to three days. Each patient will receive a text message telling them how to receive their status and those who test positive will also get a call from a nurse to provide care instructions.

“As we get ready to open up our local economy, making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Abel Biri, president and CEO of AdventHealth Waterman. “We are grateful for our partnership with Lake-Sumter State College for helping make this site available for the community. I would also like to thank Lake County officials and the Department of Health for their technical and logistics support.”

AdventHealth also operates drive-up testing sites at Mall at Millennia, Seminole Towne Center, Osceola Heritage Park and Daytona International Speedway.

Another site will open at Posner Park in Davenport on April 28 and an additional one will start accepting patients the following day at the Flagler-Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College.