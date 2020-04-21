Lake County offers COVID-19 antibody testing for $20 to residents, $85 to non-residents

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County will begin offering coronavirus swab and antibody testing this week at three locations for a reduced cost to residents.

The county partnered with Adult Medicine of Lake County, Leesburg, Lake Sumter State College and the Florida Department of Health to offer COVID-19, according to a news release.

“This partnership will help to expand testing availability by providing affordable testing in multiple locations throughout the county,” Lake County Chairman Leslie Campione.

[RELATED: COVID-19 rapid tests can turn around results in minutes: Here are coronavirus tests to know | INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

The testing sites will offer Federal Drug Administration-approved coronavirus swab or antibody blood tests through May 17.

County residents will pay $20 and non-residents will pay $85 for testing and is limited to two per person. Test results will be returned within three days after testing.

Residents with coronavirus symptoms who are unable to receive testing through their primary healthcare provider can still receive free testing by calling the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 352-742-4830. Callers that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing will receive an appointment for free testing at a Lake County testing location, according to a news release.

Adult Medicine of Lake County also offers swab or antibody tests for $85 for non-residents. Call the Adult Medicine of Lake County dedicated COVID-19 line for more information at 352-329-1133.

The following sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Adult Medicine of Lake County, 3619 Lake Center Drive, Mount Dora – testing available Monday through Friday.

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont – testing to be available starting on April 23, then on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Venetian Gardens at the intersection of Canal Street and Dixie Avenue, 109 E. Dixie Ave., Leesburg – testing to be available starting on April 24, then on Wednesdays and Fridays.

No appointment is needed for the drive-thru testing sites and residents are required to present proof of residence to qualify for the reduced testing fee.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.