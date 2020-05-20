2 shot, 1 in critical condition after altercation in Titusville, officials say

TITTUSVILLE, Fla. – Authorities in Titusville are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Tuesday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Alpine Lane and Knox McRae Drive after two men got into an altercation.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that when officers arrived and secured the scene, they found a gunshot victim lying in the road on Alpine Lane,” officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a news release said.

“Approximately 30 minutes after the initial call, police were notified that an adult male was at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.,” officials added.

Authorities said there were no other injuries.

Detectives are working all leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact police be calling (321) 264-7800.