Kissimmee cancels 4th of July fireworks show

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee city officials have canceled the city’s 4th of July fireworks show.

City officials did not want crowds to gathering during the pandemic.

The fireworks show was supposed to be held at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

More than 12,000 people were expected to attend the show.

Fireworks shows in Orlando, Volusia County, and Altamonte Springs have also been canceled.