Marion County deputies ask for public’s help locating sex offender wanted for kidnapping
Man has violent criminal past
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery.
In a social media post written Wednesday, deputies asked for assistance in locating 50-year-old Eric Thanal Lutterloah, who is wanted for sex battery and kidnapping while armed.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lutterloah held a woman by knife point and sexually battered her.
“In 2003, Lutterloah was arrested for Sexual Battery on a Child Under 16-years-old,” the post read. “In 2007 he was found guilty by a jury of his peers and served over 9 years in prison. He is a registered sex offender and we need him off the streets.”
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Lutterloah’s whereabouts to call Detective Billy Burleson at (352) 368-3542.
Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.
Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward.
