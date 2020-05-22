82ºF

Victoria’s Secret closing 251 stores, while Bath & Body Works to shutter 51 stores

Company sales fell 37% in last quarter

Victoria's Secret will permanently close 251 of its stores in the U.S.

Parent company L Brands made the announcement Wednesday.

Victoria's Secret currently has just over 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

L Brands also plans to close 51 of its Bath & Body Works stores.

The closures will take place over the next several months.

Almost all of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works locations have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Total company sales fell 37% in the quarter that ended May 2.

