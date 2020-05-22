Victoria’s Secret closing 251 stores, while Bath & Body Works to shutter 51 stores
Company sales fell 37% in last quarter
Victoria's Secret will permanently close 251 of its stores in the U.S.
Parent company L Brands made the announcement Wednesday.
Victoria's Secret currently has just over 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
L Brands also plans to close 51 of its Bath & Body Works stores.
The closures will take place over the next several months.
Almost all of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works locations have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Total company sales fell 37% in the quarter that ended May 2.
