Tracy Ocasio disappeared 11 years ago

OCOEE, Fla. – Eleven years ago Tuesday, Tracy Ocasio vanished after leaving a MetroWest bar, but Ocoee police said her disappearance is still an “open case.”

Ocasio, who was 27 at the time, was last seen May 26, 2009, leaving the Florida Tap Room bar on Raleigh Street with James Hataway, who remains the only suspect in the case.

Ocasio’s vehicle was found abandoned on Franklin Street in Ocoee.

Ocasio family members told News 6 in 2013 that they believe she is dead.

"In our mind, we know circumstances tell us she's probably not with us, but in our hearts, we always say, 'What if?'" Ocasio's father said. "You always hope. You have to hope."

Hataway was sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for trying to strangle a woman when she gave him a hug after he drove her home from a party in 2008, but he’s never been charged in connection with Ocasio’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Ocasio’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Matt Serrao at 407-554-7210 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Ocoee police said every tip is investigated to its fullest.