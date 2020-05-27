Coronavirus: Orlando summer camps prepare to reopen with new guidelines

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials with the City of Orlando Families, Parks and Recreation are getting ready to open nearly 20 summer camps next week.

Colonialtown Neighborhood Center is one of the locations and changes have already been put in place for staff and children.

“We have deep cleaning in all of our facilities all throughout the day. Wiping down all surfaces, door knobs, bathroom knobs, everything like that,” Lisa Early explained.

Early is the Director of Family, Parks & Recreation department and said this year camps will have limited capacity and groups will be smaller.

She explained only nine kids will be assigned to one camp counselor in order to maintain social distancing.

"If you look at our typical recreation center you'll see that one room is maybe a game room another room is a gymnasium another room is a computer lab so every day they'll be in different rooms but will each day they'll stay in their static room," Early said.

Camp operators will also be doing daily temperature checks on staff and children before going into the building.

Early said if a child is sick, they will have to go home, or if the child needs to get picked up, they will be placed in an isolation room in the meantime.

Summer Camps in Orlando will start on June 1st and run through August.

For information on summer camp registration click here.