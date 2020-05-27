Here’s when Disney, SeaWorld want to open their Orlando theme parks

Published: May 27, 2020, 11:28 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:35 am

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some of the biggest theme parks in Orlando could open in just a matter of weeks.

On Wednesday, leaders from Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando presented plans to Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force detailing how they plan to safely start accepting guests again after being closed for more than two months to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The plans from both companies will need to be endorsed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings then sent to the governor’s office for final approval before any reopenings can begin.

If that happens, SeaWorld would be the first of the two to open its parks. SeaWorld Orlando president Kyle Miller said the company would like SeaWorld and Aquatica to reopen on June 11.

Exactly one month later is when Disney is looking to start accepting guests again its Orlando properties, according to senior vice president of operations at Walt Disney World resort Jim MacPhee.

He said Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom would open July 11. Then, Epcot and Hollywood Studios would open on July 15.

Both parks plan to have increased sanitation and other protocols in place to protect guests and employees.

Universal Orlando will be the first in Central Florida to open starting June 5 after it recently received approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

