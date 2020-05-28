74ºF

Flooding closes road in Maitland

Storms moved across Central Florida on Thursday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

MAITLAND, Fla. – High water has closed a section of North Maitland Avenue in the area of State Road 414, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Flood Advisories were issued in several counties in Central Florida on Thursday.

Some parts of Central Florida saw rainfall rates of 2-3 inches of rain per hour.

Gusts of wind reached 50 mph in some areas.

Another round of rain is expected to hit Central Florida on Friday.

Drivers should never go through flooded roadways.

