Winter Park goes virtual for Fourth of July celebration due to COVID-19 safety concerns

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park announced Thursday that it would not be holding its Fourth of July celebration in the traditional sense but would be hosting the event virtually instead.

The change comes as health officials caution against large gatherings as new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported across Florida.

City officials haven’t shared many details about the virtual celebration but said more details would be posted to their website soon.

Across Central Florida -- including in including in Port Orange, Altamonte Springs, Deltona and New Smyrna Beach -- July Fourth celebrations have been canceled or postponed as large gatherings are discouraged.

Orlando has canceled its annual Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola but instead, a compilation of the biggest and brightest pyrotechnics will be aired on News 6.