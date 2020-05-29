Person shot in leg after fight escalates, Orlando police say

Published: May 29, 2020, 9:34 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 10:42 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot in the leg during a fight Friday morning in Orlando, police said.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Hills Place.

Orlando police said two people got into a fight and one of them shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

“At this time, units are on scene working to locate the suspect,” officials added.

No other details were released.

