Person shot in leg after fight escalates, Orlando police say

Victim is said to be stable condition

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot in the leg during a fight Friday morning in Orlando, police said.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Hills Place.

Orlando police said two people got into a fight and one of them shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

“At this time, units are on scene working to locate the suspect,” officials added.

No other details were released.

