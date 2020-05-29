WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference with emergency management director
Governor in Boca Raton to provide updates
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday afternoon outside of a Home Depot store in Boca Raton.
DeSantis will be joined by Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz at 12:15 p.m., according to a release sent by the governor’s office. It was not immediately clear what the governor would be discussing.
