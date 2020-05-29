87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference with emergency management director

Governor in Boca Raton to provide updates

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Ron DeSantis, Florida, coronavirus

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday afternoon outside of a Home Depot store in Boca Raton.

DeSantis will be joined by Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz at 12:15 p.m., according to a release sent by the governor’s office. It was not immediately clear what the governor would be discussing.

WATCH LIVE | Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference with emergency management director

WATCH LIVE | Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference with emergency management director. https://bit.ly/3cbYPGN

Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Friday, May 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: