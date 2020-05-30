Crews respond to fire at Oviedo apartment complex
There is no word on what caused the fire at this time
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Witnesses sent News 6 photos on Friday of a fire in Oviedo.
The photos show flames coming out of a complex at Oviedo on the Park.
News 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.
There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.