74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Crews respond to fire at Oviedo apartment complex

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time

Tags: Seminole COunty

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Witnesses sent News 6 photos on Friday of a fire in Oviedo.

The photos show flames coming out of a complex at Oviedo on the Park.

News 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.