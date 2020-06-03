Deputies search for person of interest in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the reports os a shooting at NW 216th Ln. in Micanopy Monday, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators developed 24-year-old Latrell Sawyer as a person of interest in the case and are asking for assistance in locating him for questioning.

Anyone with any information on Sawyer’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Joe Miller at (352) 368-6806.