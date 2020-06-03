More than 100 Palm Coast protesters peacefully demonstrate following George Floyd’s death

PALM COAST, Fla. – Strangers united in Palm Coast for one purpose on Wednesday: to fight against injustice and discrimination following the death of George Floyd.

John Young knows this march all too well. He said he’s been fighting for equality for decades.

“My first civil rights demonstration was in 1969. I worked at an all-white swimming pool and I walked off and joined the picket line and lost the job. I’ve been demonstrating ever since, quite frankly because things are broken,” Young said.

Nealon Joseph showed up to protest and said it was his first, but certainly not his last.

“This means everything to me. The biggest thing that we have to do is to show unity. That we’re all in this together, no matter what people say. We can be peaceful, we can be strong and we can make change,” Joseph said.

The crowd of more than 100 people gathered in the Kohl’s parking lot for prayer, pictures and powerful messages before starting their march through the streets of Palm Coast. The protesters chanted the name of George Floyd and yelled, “no justice, no peace” loud enough for drivers to hear and honk in support.

Flagler County Deputies drove alongside protesters every step of the way. Once the protest ended, many cheered at their accomplishment and said they’re moving one step closer in the right direction.

"It's very fulfilling for me to see all these people out here to support people that look like me for the injustices to happen. When people who are unarmed that look like me, that want to go home, that don't get that opportunity," said Joseph.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said three stores in the area closed during the protest out of an abundance of caution.