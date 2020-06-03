Orange County town hall to focus on George Floyd, police and community relations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will host a virtual forum Friday to discuss the recent events regarding the death of George Floyd and how the county can improve law enforcement and community relations.

“This session will serve as a forum for local leaders to engage the community regarding the recent occurrences, both national and local, and surrounding the death of George Floyd and police-related issues,” Demings said.

The town hall on OCFL.net/MLK will happen Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will include representatives who can discuss government as well as state issues, religious leaders and community advocates.

“This is the first step to bring local leaders, clergy and law enforcement together to develop long- and short-term strategies to address the issues facing our society," Demings said.

The town hall is part of the mayor’s ongoing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. initiative, which has hosted similar forums over the past seven months.

The initiative “is a group of citizens here within our community who have committed themselves to embracing the philosophies of non-violence to accomplish justice, (and) civil rights,” Demings said on Monday. “Our goal is to create a vehicle by which individuals can constructively have a conversation about where we go in the short term and perhaps set a framework for where we can go long term to improve police-community relations.”

Orange County MLK Initiative Chairs Monica May and Lisa Bachman will host the town hall.