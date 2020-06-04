UCF confronts professor’s ‘racist comments’ after calls for his removal mount

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida responded Thursday after one of its faculty members tweeted “black privilege is real” and a series of other racial statements that have many calling for his resignation.

Charles Negy, an associated professor of psychology at UCF, shared an opinion editorial post from a blog called Taki’s Magazine. According to the website, its operators, “believe political labels such as conservative and liberal are as outdated as flared trousers and Nazis.”

In a tweet, Negy shared the link to the blog and wrote:

“This article is spot on (will infuriate folks). Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”

A look at some of his other tweets reveals a history of divisive and racist language.

The university later responded to calls for Negy’s removal.

“Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments,” UCF posted in a tweet. “We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment.”

According to Negy’s Twitter account, he has a book due out soon focused on “white shaming."

While his account also says his opinions are his own News 6 has reached out to find out if his tweets violate UCF policy.