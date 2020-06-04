Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from some stores amid nationwide protests

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Walmart is moving firearms and ammunition out of some U.S. stores.

The company issued a statement saying, "As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution.”

The move comes after nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd.

Many businesses, including major retailers such as Target, were damaged or looted during the unrest.