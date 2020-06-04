76ºF

Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from some stores amid nationwide protests

Major retailers have been damaged, looted during unrest

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, and its profit and sales surged during the first quarter, topping almost all expectations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Walmart is moving firearms and ammunition out of some U.S. stores.

The company issued a statement saying, "As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution.”

The move comes after nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd.

Many businesses, including major retailers such as Target, were damaged or looted during the unrest.

