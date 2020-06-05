Flagler Beach Pier reopens after months of closures due to coronavirus concerns

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Jeff Godfrey had a successful day fishing at the Flagler Beach Pier. He’s one of many who took advantage of the pier, now that it’s back open.

The iconic landmark in the beachside town reopened Friday morning after city and county leaders closed the pier back in March, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Oh, it's great. You get to talk to some of the guys you haven't seen for a while. You get to see a lot of people. Everybody's friendly. It's just been a great day for morale and everything," said Godfrey.

Godfrey also said the pier isn't just for recreational purposes but it brings in the business. News 6 spoke with the owner of Big Al's Bait & Tackle who said businesses will certainly increase.

“Once everybody realize that it’s open, they’ll come out more. It’s June now, so it’s our time of year. We can have up to 100 plus people on the pier,” said Al LaMonica, owner of Big Al’s Bait & Tackle.

City officials said the pier will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. No more than 50 people can be on the pier at the same time.

LaMonica said just having the pier back open will not only help his shop but others as well.

“It opens everything up for people. People can use all the shops, for eating and everything else. We get a lot of business out of it. Sometimes, I get some fish to eat from some of my customers. So, it’s just a win win for everybody,” said LaMonica.