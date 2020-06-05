Police seek suspect vehicle in shooting death of 22-year-old man at Mount Dora Lowe’s

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police say they’re looking for a gray pickup truck that’s believed to be connected to a the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man outside a Lowe’s last month.

On May 15, Lamonte Lockhart was found shot to death in the parking lot of the home improvement store on Donnelly Street, according to a news release.

Authorities said at the time that the crime was not believed to be random, but they hadn’t identified a suspect.

On Friday, they released two pictures showing a gray pickup truck with dark tinted windows that is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.