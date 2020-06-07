Lake County Schools seeking input on back-to-school plans

LAKE COUNTY – Lake County Schools is seeking input from employees, parents and students regarding questions and safety protocols for a return to school in August.

The district has created two surveys, one for employees, and another for parents and students. Questions seek input on start dates, safety protocols and distance learning, among other topics.

District staff will consider the survey responses as they work collaboratively to develop back-to-school plans, all of which will be subject to directives from Gov. Ron DeSantis, guidance from the CDC and approval from Lake County Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health-Lake County.

The employee survey, accessible when employees are signed into their work-related Google account, can be found at this link: https://forms.gle/3LkC77kKE5BdKkRt9

The parent/student survey can be found at this link: https://forms.gle/ijyteWMRxRvjHLra9

The surveys will remain open through 5 p.m. Friday, June 12.