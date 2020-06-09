Here’s how to help families who lost everything to Orange County tornado

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Families are left to rebuild after an EF-1 tornado ripped through central Orange County Saturday.

Trees collapsed into homes and onto cars, taking power lines with them. Roadways were blocked well into Sunday as emergency crews worked to get the power back on and clean up piles of storm debris.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne determined the EF-1 twister touched down Saturday near Ferncreek and Lake Margaret. Meteorologists surveyed the area and sifted through video to determine the tornado started as a waterspout on Lake Conway and lifted near Lake Lawsona. The tornado intensified as it moved north doing the most substantial damage in the vicinity of Lake Margaret Drive and Ferncreek Avenue. Winds were estimated to be around 100-105 mph.

According to NWS Meteorologist Scott Sprat, a majority of the tornado damage was EF-0 to trees with several falling on homes.

The Orange County property appraiser said more than 42 sites were impacted by the severe weather, including 10 Margaret Village Apartments buildings. Assessment teams determined the area experienced nearly $1 million in damages. Some houses have been condemned, the appraiser’s office saying they’re beyond repair and uninhabitable.

As of Monday, 67 people were provided assistance from the Red Cross based on immediate needs, according to the organization. The Red Cross says it is still providing help and encourages people to call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Yet families still need help.

Here’s a list of Go Fund Me Campaigns made for the families impacted by the storms:

Tornado Orlando - Total Loss, organized by Melissa June.

Pictures posted to the campaign reveal a crushed roof and downed tress in the yard of an Orlando home.

“A tornado directly hit our home and destroyed pretty much everything inside!” the campaign description reads. “Recently, my brother Tom lost his wife to cancer and we moved into a new home with his 10-year-old son. We have not had a chance to purchase renter’s insurance. Any help is much appreciated. If you’re unable to contribute financially we understand. Please pray for us! Thank you.”

Tornado Repair, organized by Katerina Christian

A single campaign photo shows a tree pierced through the roof of a home, branches hanging through the ceiling.

“On Saturday, June 6th, 2020, around 7:30 pm, my mom and stepdad got hit by a tornado in Orlando, Florida. Unfortunately, they do not have insurance and will need help for the repairs. My mother is on oxygen and will need repairs done as soon as possible. I’m not sure what I’m doing or how much they will need. So any help will be greatly appreciated!” the campaign’s message reads.

Tornado Tragedy Relief, organized by Elaina Weaver

Weaver said she’s organized the fundraising campaign for a friend.

“Last night during the tornados in Orlando my good friend had a tree fall through his house. The property is no longer habitable and so everything has to be moved on the fly,” the campaign description reads. “I’m raising funds to help him with storage, temporary housing, a deposit on a new place, and furniture replacement. Any additional funds raised will go to help the neighbors who also experienced damage, with a special focus on the neighbor who lives on the other side of the duplex (who will also have to move quite unexpectedly now). Thank you so much for anything you have to spare during these already lean times!”

Jennifer South Family Home Destroyed, organized by a Jacquelyn Michelle’s team

A team of loved ones are collecting funds to help a mother named Jennifer South.

“This home housed her entire world, including her daughter Bailey (my niece) and Bailey’s two-month-old daughter (Jenn’s granddaughter), Aliya. We are fortunate that none of them were harmed,” the campaign post reads. “My mother sent what available money she could and the American Red Cross has provided them with a hotel room for the next few days as well as a gift card to purchase basic necessities.”

The campaign asks if one cannot donate funds to keep the family in their prayers as they figure out next steps.

Family Loses Home to Tornado Please Help, organized by Debbie Rhodes

The campaign description says its raising funds for Pamela Cordero and her family, saying the single mother was already struggling with employment because of coronavirus.

“Pamela Cordero and her two children, Alana age 13, and Malakai age 6, were in their apartment and gratefully spared. Their apartment lost its roof and also their windows were broken and much of their belongings lost as well,” the campaign description reads.

Support for David after Tornado Hits Home, organized by Jeremy RiCharde

“On the evening of June 6, a tornado hit my father’s home. He was in his living room sitting in his wheelchair when he received an alert about a possible tornado and the lights started flickering. He went into his hallway when he heard a large crash and saw insulation fly around. When he turned around, he saw the roof of his living room was gone, and debris scattered around. Thankfully, he was unharmed,” the campaign description reads.

The organizer says they’re assessing what they need but hope to raise enough funds for a down payment to relocate David.

Relief fund for the Pico Family, organized by Stephanie Hardigan

Jose and Winifer Pico used to live at Lake Margaret Village along Fern Creek Avenue.

“We’re a young couple trying to make it and we lost everything in two seconds,” Jose Pico said.

A loved one created a Go Fund Me campaign for the Pico family.

