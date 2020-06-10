Sharks spotted close to shore as Miami-Dade beaches reopen
Beaches open for first time in 12 weeks
Miami beaches opened to the public Wednesday for the first time in 12 weeks.
Unfortunately, sharks also got the memo about the reopening.
This aerial video of the waters off Miami beach Wednesday show where sharks swam about 20 to 60 feet offshore.
A total of four sharks were spotted, but they appear to be social distancing themselves from beachgoers.
No word on if they’re using masks or hand sanitizer.
