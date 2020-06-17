Orlando International Airport employees now required to wear face masks

ORLANDO, Fla. – As travel begins to pick back up at Orlando International Airport amid the coronavirus pandemic, all airport employees with security badges will be required to wear a face mask.

On Wednesday, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved a new policy requiring all 22,000 airport employees to wear facial coverings in public areas of the airport.

The new policy applied to all employees who have a security badge from the Orlando Greater Aviation Authority.

“We continue to update our protocols to reflect the concerns of the community and inspire confidence among the traveling public,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said in a news release. “This new policy adds an extra layer of protection by encouraging procedures for our employees and confidence to the users of the airport that we are serious about promoting social distancing and personal hygiene.”

Between mid-March and through June 6, 132 employees connected to the Orlando International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees were from airlines, rental car companies, the Transportation Security Administration and the Aviation Authority, according to GOAA.

Another 128 people who tested positive were not airport employees but were traceable connections to the airport workers, according to the Orange County Florida Department of Health.