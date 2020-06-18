Officials extend Falgler Beach Pier’s operating hours

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Flagler Beach has announced that the Flagler Beach Pier’s operating hours will be extended.

“Upon our review of the Pier since it was re-opened on June 5, 2020, we’re pleased to announce that we’re extending the hours,” officials said.

[MORE: Flagler Beach Pier reopens after months of closures due to coronavirus concerns]

Starting Friday, the pier, bait shop and pier bathrooms will have the following hours:

Pier & Bait Shop - Extended Hours:

The hours of operation for the Pier and Bait Shop, each day, will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pier and Bait Shop will be open seven days a week

There will be no more than 50 people on the Pier at any given time

Social distancing guidelines on the Pier are highly recommended

The Bait Shop will be “Take-Out” only; no guests permitted within the shop

Pier Bathrooms – Extended Hours:

The bathrooms at the Pier will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The beaches will continue to remain open 24/7. According to officials, the beaches will be monitored by law enforcement and supplemented by city staff to ensure that proper social distancing guidelines are being adhered to for public safety.

The iconic landmark was closed in March due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials had originally said the pier will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.