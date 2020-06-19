Businesses, residents get ready for Orange County’s mask mandate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A long line of people waited outside of Dawn’s Alterations in Edgewood Friday to purchase masks in time for the new mask mandate which goes into effect for Orange County at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“I have one mask but it’s not reusable so I need something more,” said Vladyslav Piddunvnyi. “I thought we were already over this but, here we go.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he waited two days before the executive order took effect to allow people to prepare. The mandate requires anyone living, working or visiting in Orange County to wear a face covering.

The mandate comes as the number of new cases in Florida overall have increased but in Orange County new cases have reached a record high since the beginning of the pandemic. Orange County reported 29 new cases on June 1, on Friday the county reported 374 new cases in a single day.

"We have to act and we have to act now," Demings said in referencing the executive order.

There are a few exceptions to the order which include:

i.) Persons under the age of two years old; or

ii.) Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition; or

iii.) Persons working in a profession who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public; or

iv.) Persons working in a profession where use of a face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession; or

v.) Persons exercising while observing social distancing in accordance with the CDC guidelines

However, other than those exceptions, Demings said Friday everyone else is required to wear a mask.

"My job is to do what I believe is right for the citizens of our county and we are going to do that," Demings said.

The Mayor sent a copy of the executive order to Governor Ron DeSantis’ office hoping for a statewide mandate as well. Tampa’s mayor enacted a similar measure and Hillsborough County officials will discuss doing so next week.

The governor did not saying anything about a statewide mandate at a news conference Friday.

“They have every right to do that and they have every right to enforce that,” DeSantis said of counties issuing their own mask mandates.